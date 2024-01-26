From ‘weird, artsy kid’ to award-nominated director
Goldilocks and the Three Bears pantomime has received numerous nominations
Growing up on a farm in Cradock, Bennie Gerber was the “weird” artsy kid with the most vivid imagination, and once the theatre bug bit, there was no getting him offstage — even when he accidentally set a cast member's weave alight.
While the now 38-year-old is best known for his roles as the villain, his award-nominated stint as director of Goldilocks and the Three Bears pantomime has him chomping at the bit to get back in the director's chair...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.