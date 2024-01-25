IN PICS | Celebs spotted at 'The Color Purple' pre-screening

As excitement mounts ahead of the premiere of The Color Purple, TshisaLIVE was among the guests who attended the pre-screening of the movie at Montecasino on Wednesday.
The Color Purple is a musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s award-winning novel and 2005 stage production by Marsha Norman set to launch in South African theatres on January 26.
DJ and producer Mörda and singer Brenden Praise are among the renowned artists including Mary J Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, Keyshia Cole, October London, Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Jorja Smith, Mary Mary and many more featured on the music score.
The two stars have been credited for their contribution to Tamela Mann's Mysterious Ways as remixers.
Thembisa Mdoda, Sophie Ndaba, Rami Chuene, and Sive Mabuya were some of the stars who had pupils at The Oprah School swooning over being in the same room as them watching the film.
Take a look at the snaps below:
Image: Masi Losi
Image: Masi Losi
