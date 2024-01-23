Ntokozo has been candid about her grief on social media.
'We’ll try to live this life without you' — Ntokozo Molefe mourns her late husband DJ Mulo
Media personality Ntokozo Molefe is struggling to come to terms with the death of her husband, radio personality Cliff Nhlamulo “DJ Mulo” Hlungwani.
DJ Mulo died on December 16 after a battle with cancer.
Ntokozo took to her timeline on Monday sharing a picture of them as a family with the caption: "'You don’t just lose someone once, you lose them every day, for a lifetime.' Continue to rest babe ... And we’ll try to live this life without you.”
Ntokozo has been candid about her grief on social media.
Days after Mulo's passing, Ntokozo spoke of how shattered she was by losing her partner.
“Our last video with you, and a forever without you. My heart, my soul, just everything in me is crushed! I have no words, my world has just gone silent. We miss you so, so, so much Muls,” she wrote.
The Hlungwani family issued a statement on social media expressing their gratitude for the messages of support they've received.
“Our family is grateful for your love and support, and thank you for your kindness and prayers during this difficult time.”
