WATCH | Rolene Strauss' hilarious gender reveal
Entertainment
Image: YouTube/Rolene Strauss
Rolene Strauss has announced she is expecting a baby boy.
The former Miss South Africa and Miss World, who is a mother to two boys, took to her timeline sharing a video of herself and her family doing a gender reveal.
“Our third baby is a healthy, happy and growing baby boy! It was a complete failed attempt, but it is what it is! PS: no-one was hurt in the process, it looks much worse than it was! I haven’t laughed this much in such a long time. Grateful to be growing our little family,” she captioned the post.
Rolene first announced her pregnancy in October, saying she was due to give birth in May this year.
Speaking of her growing family, Rolene said while the option to leave the country was there she and her husband had decided to continue raising their little ones in Mzansi.
“How incredibly fortunate to be parents and raise our children in this beautiful country of ours. D’Niel and I had to sit down and make a decision that multiple families face at some point ... are we leaving or are we staying?
After prayer, discussions and consideration, we decided to stay and raise our children in South Africa. But we also made a pact. We choose not to complain, and choose to be part of the solution. We love this country and consider ourselves blessed to call it home.”
