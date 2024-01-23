It is no secret the two stars were not on good terms for some time.
During an interview on Podcast and Chill in 2021, Natasha said she was not pleased with how Lasizwe decided to make her fallout with Ntando Duma public knowledge on one of his YouTube shows.
Natasha said she preferred not to speak further about the matter.
“I'm enjoying my silence. He decided to say whatever he wanted to say. He can carry on,” she said.
“One thing people need to learn from my situation with Lasizwe is when people grow out of each other's seasons, it's OK. My thing was you need to figure out if we're industry friends or genuine friends. Lasizwe stayed in my life and it was great. We were good friends. If we have to grow apart that's OK, but let's keep respecting each other.”
IN PICS | Lasizwe and Natasha seemingly bury the hatchet
“At the end, we will gravitate towards each other again if it is meant to be,” Lasizwe said.
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza
Lasizwe Dambuza and Natasha Thahane have seemingly decided to bury the hatchet.
The two stars who had unfollowed each other on social media platforms since 2021 after ending their friendship were seen together again at a recent event held by Duma Collective.
Lasiwe took to his timeline sharing a picture with the actress and a video of them dancing together.
“At the end, we will gravitate towards each other again if it is meant to be ... I guess this is the sign,” Lasizwe wrote on his Instagram stories.
“I love you Lasizwe,” Natasha wrote.
