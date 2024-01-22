SNAPS | Meet the ‘Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha’ contestants

Neo Sibiya
Sibiya is a 21-year-old content creator and fitness coach from Mpumalanga.
"I'm bringing the vibes, I'm bringing the disruption, I'm bringing the style, I'm bringing the glitz, the glam. Listen! Everything that is positive and elegant — boss lady!"
Meet the 'Big Brother Mzansi: S'ya Mosha' contestants
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Mzansi finally met the housemates of Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha season 4 when they were unveiled on the show's debut on Sunday on Mzansi Magic.
Twenty-two contestants were chosen and are set to have fans glued to their screens as they compete to win the whopping R2m prize.
Tshepo 'Makhekhe' Tau
Makhekhe, 27, is unemployed and from Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.
"In relationships, I move with stina ke bosso," he said.
Image: Supplied
Chuene 'Chuenzaa' Kaapu
Chuenzaa is a 24-year-old marketing manager from Limpopo.
"I am a disruptor because I always challenge the status quo. I’m going to challenge it, make it my own and make it fly while also destructing," she said.
Image: Supplied
Lindokuhle 'Bravo B' Nsele
Bravo B is a 26-year-old food vendor from KwaZulu-Natal.
"S’ya Mosha means siya phihliza [we are demolishing]. Because I’m a Zulu man with plenty of power with a lot to share about where I come from."
Image: Supplied
Muthusiemang 'Young Pappi' Bika
Bika is a 22-year-old student and entrepreneur from Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
"I’m going to create chaos in that house. I’m going to make sure that everyone must feel my presence."
Image: Supplied
Sabelo 'Papaghost' Ncube
Papaghost is a 36-year-old music producer from Johannesburg.
"How I move in relationships is I am usually very giving, very attentive. I am the most loving, most overbearing partner you will ever have."
Image: Supplied
Mishack 'Mich' Mazibuko
Mich is a 23-year-old student and content creator based in Midrand but originally from Mpumalanga.
"I am a disruptor because I believe I am always right. I believe I give good advice. So if you are not cool with that, it means you have a problem with me."
Image: Supplied.
Mcjunior Zondi
Zondi is a 25-year-old aspiring writer and creative from Durban.
"I am a disruptor because I manipulate all the way, all the time. That’s what makes me the absolute disruptor."
Image: Supplied
Sinaye Kotobe
Kotobe is a self-employed 24-year-old from Qonce (King William's Town) in the Eastern Cape.
"The way I move in relationships is forever yena, because I am in a three-year long-term relationship. A disruptor never backs down from a challenge."
Image: Supplied
Wilfred 'Willy' Thathane
Thathane is a 24-year-old intern from Ga-Rankuwa, Gauteng
"I always choose violence."
Image: Supplied
Mfanele 'Jareed' Nduku
Nduku is a 24-year-old structural and mechanical designer from Pretoria.
"A disruptor never settles. You never press stop. You’re always finding some way to keep pushing and keep pressing."
Image: Supplied
Takalani 'Taki' Muthige
Taki is a 27-year-old entertainer from Limpopo.
"I am a disruptor because I like to have a lot of fun — but also within that fun I can be very, very deep."
Image: Supplied
Harriet 'Mpumi' Mthimunye
Mpumi is a 23-year-old nightclub MC from Ga-Rankuwa.
"I’m a disruptor because I’m an all-round entertainer. I’m a unique human being and I believe that I was born to be a star."
Image: Supplied
Lerato Modise
Modise is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from the Free State
"I'm calm, collected, chaotic and charismatic — not to mention that I'm a philanthropic person at heart. I'm also my name, Lerato, that's a bit of kindness."
Image: Supplied
Ichumile 'Meelay' Nozibele
Nozibele is a 26-year-old makeup artist from East London in the Eastern Cape.
"I am a disruptor because I'm a ticking time bomb."
Image: Supplied
Eulanda 'Yolanda' Monyai
Monyai is a 32-year-old sales consultant and model from Limpopo.
"I am disrupter because I'm loud, very talkative, overconfident sometimes, and very confrontational."
Image: Supplied
Elsie 'Els' Sese
Els is a 23-year-old hairdresser from the Vaal.
"I am a disruptor because I've got a blazing personality and I bring the heat."
Image: Supplied
Palesa 'Pale' Motanyane
Pale is a 30-year-old business development manager from Soweto.
"I am a package deal. I am that one that you must just keep your eyes on day in [and] day out."
Image: Supplied
Siphosethu 'Sammy M' Mxunyelwa
Mxunyelwa is a 22-year-old goldsmith from Qonce.
"I do not now believe in 'shapa ka stina' because how you get him is how they take him. So I want a single man and I do not share. We do not share this side."
Image: Supplied
Mbali 'Mali' Miya
Mali is a 25-year-old Bolt driver and club hostess from Thembisa, Ekurhuleni.
"I am a disruptor because my name is Mali and I'm ngiyashoveka and I break relationships."
Image: Supplied
Zinhle 'Zee' Mofokeng
Zee is a 25-year-old club hostess from the Vaal.
"I'm always in long-term relationships because I date to marry. I can be very spicy!"
Image: Supplied
Liyema 'Liema' Phantsi
Liema is a 22-year-old student and bartender from Qonce.
"I'm a natural flirt. A lot of people like to think I'm flirting with them, so I think that will be very problematic."
Image: Supplied
Alfredoh 'Faheema' Matsingwane
Faheema is a 26-year-old musician from Pretoria.
"We about to F sh*t up! I'm that chick, I cause trouble wherever I go."
Image: Supplied
