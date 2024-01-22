×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

SNAPS | Meet the ‘Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha’ contestants

22 January 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Three of the contestants in Mzansi Magic's 'Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha' season 4 (from left): Sabelo 'Papaghost' Ncube, Lerato Modise and Chuene 'Chuenzaa' Kaapu.
Three of the contestants in Mzansi Magic's 'Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha' season 4 (from left): Sabelo 'Papaghost' Ncube, Lerato Modise and Chuene 'Chuenzaa' Kaapu.
Image: Supplied

Mzansi finally met the housemates of Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha season 4 when they were unveiled on the show's debut on Sunday on Mzansi Magic. 

Twenty-two contestants were chosen and are set to have fans glued to their screens as they compete to win the whopping R2m prize.

Tshepo 'Makhekhe' Tau 

Makhekhe, 27, is unemployed and from Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

"In relationships, I move with stina ke bosso," he said.

Tshepo "Makhekhe" Tau.
Tshepo "Makhekhe" Tau.
Image: Supplied

Chuene 'Chuenzaa' Kaapu  

Chuenzaa is a 24-year-old marketing manager from Limpopo. 

"I am a disruptor because I always challenge the status quo. I’m going to challenge it, make it my own and make it fly while also destructing," she said.

Chuene "Chuenzaa" Kaapu.
Chuene "Chuenzaa" Kaapu.
Image: Supplied

Lindokuhle 'Bravo B' Nsele 

Bravo B is a 26-year-old food vendor from KwaZulu-Natal.

"S’ya Mosha means siya phihliza [we are demolishing]. Because I’m a Zulu man with plenty of power with a lot to share about where I come from."

Lindokuhle "Bravo B" Nsele.
Lindokuhle "Bravo B" Nsele.
Image: Supplied

Muthusiemang 'Young Pappi' Bika  

Bika is a 22-year-old student and entrepreneur from Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

"I’m going to create chaos in that house. I’m going to make sure that everyone must feel my presence."

Muthusiemang "Young Pappi" Bika.
Muthusiemang "Young Pappi" Bika.
Image: Supplied

Sabelo 'Papaghost' Ncube 

Papaghost is a 36-year-old music producer from Johannesburg. 

"How I move in relationships is I am usually very giving, very attentive. I am the most loving, most overbearing partner you will ever have."

Sabelo "Papaghost" Ncube.
Sabelo "Papaghost" Ncube.
Image: Supplied

Mishack 'Mich' Mazibuko 

Mich is a 23-year-old student and content creator based in Midrand but originally from Mpumalanga.

"I am a disruptor because I believe I am always right. I believe I give good advice. So if you are not cool with that, it means you have a problem with me."

Mishack "Mich" Mazibuko.
Mishack "Mich" Mazibuko.
Image: Supplied.

Mcjunior Zondi 

Zondi is a 25-year-old aspiring writer and creative from Durban.

"I am a disruptor because I manipulate all the way, all the time. That’s what makes me the absolute disruptor."

Mcjunior Zondi.
Mcjunior Zondi.
Image: Supplied

Sinaye Kotobe 

Kotobe is a self-employed 24-year-old from Qonce (King William's Town) in the Eastern Cape.

"The way I move in relationships is forever yena, because I am in a three-year long-term relationship. A disruptor never backs down from a challenge."

Sinaye Kotobe.
Sinaye Kotobe.
Image: Supplied

Wilfred 'Willy' Thathane 

Thathane is a 24-year-old intern from Ga-Rankuwa, Gauteng

"I always choose violence."

Wilfred "Willy" Thathane.
Wilfred "Willy" Thathane.
Image: Supplied

Mfanele 'Jareed' Nduku 

Nduku is a 24-year-old structural and mechanical designer from Pretoria.

"A disruptor never settles. You never press stop. You’re always finding some way to keep pushing and keep pressing."

Mfanele "Jareed" Nduku.
Mfanele "Jareed" Nduku.
Image: Supplied

Takalani 'Taki' Muthige  

Taki is a 27-year-old entertainer from Limpopo.

"I am a disruptor because I like to have a lot of fun — but also within that fun I can be very, very deep."

Takalani "Taki" Muthige.
Takalani "Taki" Muthige.
Image: Supplied

Harriet 'Mpumi' Mthimunye  

Mpumi is a 23-year-old nightclub MC from Ga-Rankuwa. 

"I’m a disruptor because I’m an all-round entertainer. I’m a unique human being and I believe that I was born to be a star."

Harriet "Mpumi" Mthimunye.
Harriet "Mpumi" Mthimunye.
Image: Supplied

Lerato Modise 

Modise is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from the Free State

"I'm calm, collected, chaotic and charismatic — not to mention that I'm a philanthropic person at heart. I'm also my name, Lerato, that's a bit of kindness."

Lerato Modise.
Lerato Modise.
Image: Supplied

Ichumile 'Meelay' Nozibele 

Nozibele is a 26-year-old makeup artist from East London in the Eastern Cape.

"I am a disruptor because I'm a ticking time bomb."

Ichumile "Meelay" Nozibele.
Ichumile "Meelay" Nozibele.
Image: Supplied

Eulanda 'Yolanda' Monyai 

Monyai is a 32-year-old sales consultant and model from Limpopo.

"I am disrupter because I'm loud, very talkative, overconfident sometimes, and very confrontational."

Eulanda "Yolanda" Monyai.
Eulanda "Yolanda" Monyai.
Image: Supplied

Elsie 'Els' Sese 

Els is a 23-year-old hairdresser from the Vaal.

"I am a disruptor because I've got a blazing personality and I bring the heat."

Elsie "Els" Sese.
Elsie "Els" Sese.
Image: Supplied

Palesa 'Pale' Motanyane 

Pale is a 30-year-old business development manager from Soweto.

"I am a package deal. I am that one that you must just keep your eyes on day in [and] day out."

Palesa "Pale" Motanyane.
Palesa "Pale" Motanyane.
Image: Supplied

Siphosethu 'Sammy M' Mxunyelwa 

Mxunyelwa is a 22-year-old goldsmith from Qonce.

"I do not now believe in 'shapa ka stina' because how you get him is how they take him. So I want a single man and I do not share. We do not share this side."

Siphosethu "Sammy M" Mxunyelwa.
Siphosethu "Sammy M" Mxunyelwa.
Image: Supplied

Mbali 'Mali' Miya 

Mali is a 25-year-old Bolt driver and club hostess from Thembisa, Ekurhuleni.

"I am a disruptor because my name is Mali and I'm ngiyashoveka and I break relationships."

Mbali "Mali" Miya.
Mbali "Mali" Miya.
Image: Supplied

Zinhle 'Zee' Mofokeng

Zee is a 25-year-old club hostess from the Vaal. 

"I'm always in long-term relationships because I date to marry. I can be very spicy!"

Zinhle "Zee" Mofokeng.
Zinhle "Zee" Mofokeng.
Image: Supplied

Liyema 'Liema' Phantsi 

Liema is a 22-year-old student and bartender from Qonce.

"I'm a natural flirt. A lot of people like to think I'm flirting with them, so I think that will be very problematic."

Liyema "Liema" Phantsi.
Liyema "Liema" Phantsi.
Image: Supplied

Alfredoh 'Faheema' Matsingwane

Faheema is a 26-year-old musician from Pretoria. 

"We about to F sh*t up! I'm that chick, I cause trouble wherever I go."

Alfredoh "Faheema" Matsingwane.
Alfredoh "Faheema" Matsingwane.
Image: Supplied

Neo Sibiya 

Sibiya is a 21-year-old content creator and fitness coach from Mpumalanga.

"I'm bringing the vibes, I'm bringing the disruption, I'm bringing the style, I'm bringing the glitz, the glam. Listen! Everything that is positive and elegant — boss lady!"

Neo Sibiya.
Neo Sibiya.
Image: Supplied
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances

Most Read