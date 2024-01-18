Thandiswa Mazwai has her fans itching with excitement after revealing she is to make a debut on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts.
The Tiny Desk Concerts series is one of the most popular series on YouTube for music lovers. The concert, which typically runs from 15 to 30 minutes, features live performances by renowned musicians.
Usher, T-Pain, Common, Sampha and Mzansi's Black Motion are some of the musicians who have graced the platform.
Thandiswa took to her timeline to announce she would soon be on the show.
“What a great beginning to the year. We have been so excited since they told us,” she wrote.
Thandiswa's daughter Malaika was beaming with pride when sharing the news with her followers.
“Hi guys, my mom is Thandiswa Mazwai and she's shooting for NPR Tiny Desk today. I always thought she was pretty cool, but I want to officially say she is cool. Thanks (by the way very proud of you mama).”
Thandiswa Mazwai set to make her NPR Music debut
Entertainment
Image: X/ Thandiswa Mazwai
