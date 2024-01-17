Previously, speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mpho said she was still struggling to pick up the pieces without Mandoza but was grateful for the opportunities received in his honour.
“It's been a rollercoaster. This was a husband and father who had been there from day one. He's been there supporting the kids and I, so it's been heavy emotionally and financially because most of the income was from him,
“Bills don't stop when you grieve, the kids need to go to high school, university and all that, but with a good support system, I managed. My friends, and both sides of the family, as well as his friends. It has helped me, but there is still that thing when I wish he was here, especially for the children's milestones, the boys finishing matric, children's first day at school.”
‘It still feels strange celebrating your birthday without you’ — Mpho Tshabalala remembers Mandoza
Entertainment
Image: Thulani
Mandoza's wife Mpho Tshabalala shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband to honour him on his heavenly birthday.
Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala died in 2015.
Mpho took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an image of him with the caption: “Mshengu Tshabalala, it still feels strange celebrating your birthday without [you] but I know your spirit moves with me daily. Happy eighth heavenly birthday. May you keep on being the amazing star you have been.”
