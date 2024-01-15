Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa says she wants people to stop associating her with her estranged husband, Grammy award-winner DJ Black Coffee.
This after the actress was dragged for sharing a meme saying “best thing I’ve heard this year” after news of the father of her two children being involved in a “travel accident”.
Enhle took to her Instagram timeline to set the record straight regarding the posts, saying they were unrelated to the tragic incident.
“I am so tired of being the bigger person. In case you guys haven’t noticed, I am living my life. I have my freedom. Stop taking it away,” she said. '
Enhle said while she might not be divorced from him and they were due to appear in court in November, she had long moved on from Black Coffee and wanted to enjoy her freedom.
“I don't care for him. I care for his wellbeing because I have children with him, and I care for my children, I did it for my children. Everyone needs to start understanding at this point that I left for a reason. Women take long to make the decision to leave and it took long for me.
“To all of you who keep perpetuating this thing, I know he is over it, I know that I'm over it. Stop going onto my profile and searching for things that don't exist. I am dating guys, and it's so nice. Leave me alone. I have a freedom that I am enjoying. So from my heart to yours, it is six years later. You guys need to get over it. Move on. Leave my name out with anything that has to do with him. I have moved on a couple of times. I missed my 20s, I'm catching up.”
WATCH | Enhle Mbali breaks her silence during Black Coffee’s recovery
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Enhle Mlotshwa
