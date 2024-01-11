Prayers and well-wishes have been flooding in for Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee as he recovers after a “severe travel accident”.
His team said on Wednesday Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was on a flight en route to a scheduled show in Mar del Plata in Argentina when the accident occurred.
“The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with injuries. We can confirm he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by family and team [members]. In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans,” a statement said.
Prayers and well-wishes pour in for Black Coffee after 'severe travel accident'
Friends, fans and others wished him a speedy recovery.
“I wish you a speedy recovery, Black Coffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world. I spoke to Black Coffee’s family last night who are with him. All the best in your recovery Mashiane, Zukuzela, Masiyana,” sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa posted.
