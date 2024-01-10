As the excitement builds up for The Real Housewives of Durban season 4, Annie Mthembu has shed light on why she will not be included this season, set to air on February 9 on Showmax.
The reality TV star took to her timeline on Tuesday to announce the news to her followers.
“I have had such an incredible, life-changing experience on the show. The good, the bad and the ugly. It took me from being this shy, introverted girl to being a woman who knows herself and what she stands for,” she wrote.
“Unfortunately, I had to sit this season out because I needed a mental health break, some time for reflection, and also to focus on my businesses which have been growing in the background and this time needed me to be more present to assist with their growth.”
Annie said she anticipated watching how the season unfolds and thanked cast members who challenged her in the previous seasons, and Nonku Williams as well as LaConco who had her back during her time on the show.
“I wish the cast the best of luck. Remember to take care of yourself in between the hype because I know it can be a lot. I love you all. And welcome to the new cast members. Hope you are prepared for the next few months and your debut delivers everything you wanted and more.”
Here's why Annie Mthembu won't return for season 4 of 'The Real Housewives of Durban'
Image: Instagram/ Annie Mthembu
