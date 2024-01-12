GIG GUIDE: First chance to test Wine & Nibbles in new year

ART EXHIBITION
The GFI Art Gallery is exhibiting the Creative Blocks and Nando’s Creative Exchange as well as the annual Ceramics Eastern Cape Regional Exhibition from 10am to 4pm weekdays, and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.
The exhibition will run until the end of the month.
Enquiries: Rose von Wildemann, 083-659-2676 or info@gfiartgallery.com
MARKETS
The Crossways Village Market is a country market under blue gum trees.
Enjoy the food trucks, live music, fresh farm produce, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, décor and plants and flowers. There will be more than 90 stalls to choose from.
There will also be loads of kiddies activities, including pony rides, the cow train and face painting.
Bring your best friend on a lead.
It runs from from 9am-1pm on Sunday January 28 and entrance is free.
Enquiries: Lana Sim, 083-572-1858
Head to the Gorge Market at Slipperfields on Sunday for a day of fun for the whole family from 9am to 2pm.
Experience more than 85 fantastic stalls, delicious food trucks and a plethora of kids’ entertainment brought to you by Kids Perfect Events.
There will be a Pop Up Food & Craft Night Market at 36 Circular Drive on Friday January 26 from 6pm to 10pm.
It is a family friendly market with street food, crafts and music.
BRIDGE FOR BEGINNERS
Always wanted to learn how to play bridge but never had the opportunity?
Then you are in luck as there will be a beginner’s bridge course at the Port Elizabeth Contract Bridge Club in Albany Road on Wednesday January 24 from 2pm to 5pm.
The cost per person is R360, which includes six weekly theoretical lessons followed by supervised play and an introduction to bridge by Paul Marston.
Coffee and tea will also be served. All are welcome.
Enquiries: Alison Puggia, 083-449-8248 or thepuggias@yahoo.com
WINE & NIBBLES
The Wine Shed, in collaboration with Riebeek Valley Wine Co from the exciting Swartland area, presents its first Wine & Nibbles evening for the year on January 30 at 7pm.
The tasting at Richmond Hill Brewing Company/Chicky’s Yard will feature some unusual cultivars and wine styles from Riebeek’s RAAR range.
This will be followed by nibbles with cured meats, ciabatta, dips, spreads and crudités.
The wines on the tasting menu include a welcome drink; Pieter Cruythoff Brut tasting; Klein Kasteelberg Chenin/Grenache Blanc; RAAR Skin Contact chenin blanc; RAAR Grenache Blanc; RAAR Carbonic Shiraz; RAAR Petite Sirah Kasteelberg; and Syrah Riebeek Cellars Cape Ruby Port.
Tickets cost R160 a person.
Limited tickets are available.
Enquiries: The Wine Shed, 066-472-6352
