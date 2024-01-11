'Change is always there and it’s time' — DJ Naves bids farewell to Metro FM

Lebohang “DJ Naves” Naves is set to bid farewell to Metro FM listeners.
The radio personality took to his social media timeline on Thursday to confirm the news to fans.
“Looking back on my time at Metro FM, I’ve had the privileged chance to be part of some great shows like Rhyme & Reason, The Preparty, The Kings Suite, and Kings Of The Weekend. It’s been such an awesome journey of growth over the years,” he wrote.
This marks DJ Naves' second exit from the station. He left in 2017 after seven years of making Metro FM listeners dance on weekends, but returned after two years working for Gagasi FM.
DJ Naves expressed his gratitude to Metro FM for the opportunity ahead of his last show, which will be on January 27.
“I’m not scared of it. It’s a new start, a chance to learn and a time to create on a fresh slate. I’m so thankful for the experiences, opportunities and the incredible people I’ve worked with — some of whom have become lifelong friends.”
Though he was short on details, DJ Naves said his followers would soon hear from him under the Kings Of The Weekend brand.
“I’m pumped for the next adventure and the next parts of the #KOTW journey that I’ll soon share with you.”
