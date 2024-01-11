Apart from always wanting to work with Tshedza Pictures, Thembi said what made her agree to be a part of the risqué series was wanting to surprise herself and her fans.
Thembi Seete's sex scenes on 'Adulting' receive mixed reactions
Thembi Seete's debut on the hit drama series Adulting had many on social media talking.
In the latest episode Thembi, who plays the role of Portia, a middle-aged, rich housewife at her sexual peak, steals a moment with Vuyani, a character portrayed by Luthando “BU” Mthembu.
Fans took to social media to react to the scene. While some questioned the actress for agreeing to do such suggestive scenes, others applauded her for a great performance.
Read the reactions below:
Apart from always wanting to work with Tshedza Pictures, Thembi said what made her agree to be a part of the risqué series was wanting to surprise herself and her fans.
“My intimate scenes have never been this intimate. It felt like it was my first time acting and that’s the beauty of acting. You can’t say you’re comfortable with it because acting introduces you to different characters and different personalities. The things you get to do are always different. So with this one, it came with a lot of things that shook me a bit and made me uncomfortable. But I also love being uncomfortable,” she said.
“I know a lot of people will be like, ‘Thembi seems like she’s strict with herself and she’s a good role model’. But, why are we so scared to talk about sex? Why are we scared to talk about intimacy? I think this stems from our parents because they were never comfortable to talk to us about intimacy. But it should be handled with respect. These are the elements I thought about — to say ‘You know what? Sex is not a bad thing. It’s what created us.’”
There are a lot of first-time experiences Thembi has had on set through her portrayal of Portia, but she is grateful to BU for making her feel comfortable on set.
“He made me comfortable so I don’t think about myself too much. That’s the beauty of acting — it allows you to forget about yourself and to wear this character. I was able to put Thembi aside and be about Portia. But it’s also a blessing and a cherry on top when you have a co-actor that is supportive and confident.”
