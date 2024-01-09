SNAPS | ‘I wish I painted you when you were alive’ — Rasta shares portraits of Zahara

Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has paid tribute to the late award-winning musician Zahara.
Bulelwa Mkutukana died on December 11 and was laid to rest on December 23 2023 in her hometown Phumlani in the Eastern Cape.
The controversial Zimbabwean-born artist took to his timeline on Tuesday to unveil his portraits of the late star.
“Rest Zahara. I wish I painted you when you were still alive. You would have loved the paintings as it depicts the girl you were in country and lands. You played a guitar to my life when it was broken,” he captioned the post.
Image: Instagram/ Rasta
In another post, Rasta shared the portraits he made of veteran playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident in December.
“Farewell Mbongeni Ngema. Your bravery liberated us from incindezi. With your guitar and creative skills you won the battle without the bullet, hamba kahle Qhawe sohlala sikukhumbula.”
