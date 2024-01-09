Although Zodwa, 39, has not revealed the identity of her partner yet, she said down the line she might look into sharing him with the world. She went public with her past relationships.
LISTEN | ‘I would love to have a ring on my finger’ — Zodwa Wabantu has found love again
Journalist
Image: Supplied
There is a new man in Zodwa Wabantu's life, but this time he is only eight years her junior.
The entertainer took to her timeline on Tuesday to share a picture with her partner to make things official but concealed his identity.
They've been dating for seven months, but she said her 31-year-old boyfriend has been lurking in the shadows since she began her career.
"I've known the guy. He would play for me, we would travel together from when I started, but I've never seen him as my boyfriend,"Zodwa told TshisaLIVE.
Listen to the conversation here:
Although Zodwa, 39, has not revealed the identity of her partner yet, she said down the line she might look into sharing him with the world. She went public with her past relationships.
In 2020 Zodwa dated Vusi Ngubane, who was aged 23 at the time, and in 2019 she nearly found herself walking down the aisle with her then-24-year-old boyfriend known as Ntobeko Linda.
"The last one I had, there was no drama or big deal. It's just that I saw DMs (direct messages). When you see DMs you can tell this person has intentions of stepping out of the relationship, so before he does I get rid of him because it means he thinks he is smart and can run the streets. So you let him go so he can run the streets, not with your money, not with your cars, or clothes you buy him. If someone wants to cheat he must go do it."
Zodwa said she prefers to date younger men.
"They are easy to be with. It's nice because you can control them."
Getting married is one thing Zodwa would love to check off her list, along with getting her big house and flashy cars.
"I'm old now. I would love to have a ring on my finger.
"As long as I'm sexually satisfied I don't think there's anyone I would chase. As long as a man respects me. If he doesn't respect me he must go and leave everything I gave him."
