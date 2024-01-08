South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her wife Violet recently marked a milestone in their marriage.
Seven years ago the couple vowed to spend the rest of their lives together after seven years of dating.
Celebrating their wedding anniversary recently, the couple posted precious moments they shared over the years.
"We have been together for 14 years, married for seven years. This is the kind of person you've been. Stubborn, strict, crazy, a lovely partner, a caring heart, a cheerful friend and an attentive mother to our kids. I love you with all my heart. Happy seventh Anniversary to us," Violet wrote.
Caster also took to her timeline to pen a heartfelt note to her partner.
"As we celebrate our union and my birthday, I am happy to say I love the growth and our maturity in this journey. May we continue to love, care, support and respect each other. Salute," she wrote.
7 years down and a lifetime to go — Caster Semenya and her wife celebrate their anniversary
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Rapper Solo and actress Dineo Langa also recently celebrated their anniversary.
The couple said "I Do" on May 11 2019 after dating for six years.
"Year 12 and we're still in it. I love you hubs Solo. Happy 12th anniversary," Dineo wrote.
Kagiso Modupe and his wife Liza, who recently welcomed their third child together, also celebrated their wedding anniversary.
Liza took to her timeline to reflect on their love journey together.
"Always. All the way. No matter what. Happy anniversary my love. Not a perfect journey but our journey and what a journey it has been. I love you and here is to many more."
