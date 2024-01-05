Rapper Jolly B has announced his decision to move back to South Africa after nearly two decades in the UK.
The 26-year-old — real name Kabelo Monyebudi — was born in Mamelodi, Pretoria, and moved to the UK in 2006 with his family.
Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Jolly B said he planned to release an album before moving this year.
“I know I've been quiet but I have a lot of things to think about and I made a decision lately that this year, I'm going to move back to South Africa for good just to get peace of mind and be system-free, and it's cool with me to start again,” he wrote.
“I'm going to finish my album and head home ... but this is a final decision. It's been hard to make [it] but I promise, I'm coming home for good, but it's been a hard choice. I just want to be system-free. I hate feeling free and still feel like a prisoner to the system.”
Rapper Jolly B plans to permanently move back to SA to 'start again'
Image: Instagram/ Jolly B
