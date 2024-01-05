ART EXHIBITION
Fun activities to get your new year off to a good start
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
ART EXHIBITION
The GFI Art Gallery is exhibiting the Creative Blocks and Nando’s Creative Exchange as well as the annual Ceramics Eastern Cape Regional Exhibition from 10am to 4pm weekdays, and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.
The exhibition will run until the end of the month.
Inquiries: Rose von Wildemann, 083-659-2676 or info@gfiartgallery.com
MARKETS
Visit the Friendly City Food Market at Isithatha Theatre in Walmer tomorrow from 10am.
The market offers a great selection of quality stalls and food, a wide selection of moreish meals, baked goods, thrift and fresh sauces and spices.
There will also be hours of entertainment from live music, to African drumming, artwork, and more.
Entrance is R20, while children enter for free.
• Join the Van Stadens Gorge Market at Slipperfields for a day of fun on Sunday January 14 from 9am to 2pm.
Experience more than 85 fantastic market stalls, delicious food trucks, and a plethora of kids' entertainment brought to you by Kids Perfect Events.
There will be a pop up food and craft night market at 36 Circular Drive on Friday January 26 from 6pm to 10pm.
It is a family friendly event with street food, crafts and music.
• The Crossways Village Market is a country market under Blue Gum trees.
Enjoy the food trucks, live music, fresh farm produce, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts & crafts, toys, fashion, décor, plants and flowers. There will be more than 90 stalls to choose from.
There will also be loads of kiddies activities including pony rides, the cow train and face painting.
Bring your best friend on a lead.
Entrance is free from 9am-1pm on Sunday January 28.
Inquiries: Lana Sim, 083-572-1858
CRICKET FUN
Catch the Sunrisers Eastern Cape against Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday January 10 at 4.30pm at St George's Park Cricket Ground.
Don’t forget that they be on the hunt for the crew who brings the most “gees” at each match. If the Dance Cam spots you bringing the vibe, you and three friends will be upgraded to the Suite Life.
The excitement goes beyond cricket, with Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini headlining the opening act, and Veranda Panda taking the stage at innings break at the home of the Orange Army.
Gates open at 3.30pm.
STRAWBERRY PICKING
Looking for a fun weekend activity for your family? Then look no further than Mooihoek Strawberry Farm and Berry Barn in Hankey.
Pick your own strawberries between 9am to 4pm.
The cost is R50 for a small tub and R70 for a large tub.
The farm is closed on Sundays and public holidays.
