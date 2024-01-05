Brinnette Seopela says she won’t retract allegations of Mrs Mops cheating

Brinnette Seopela says she is not retracting cheating allegations she made about Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane.
During The Real Housewives of Johannesburg season 1 reunion in 2020, Seopela alleged Mrs Mops was cheating on her husband, IT mogul Lenamile, saying she was “constantly” on FaceTime with other men.
In a recent interview on The Venting Podcast, Seopela said while she is not proud of airing her rumour on national TV, she believed her back was against the wall when people were making up stories about her.
Seopela alluded Mrs Mops and her partner were no longer together.
“The whole season was about Brinette. For me to tell it to her on national TV meant I’m not scared of her and I’m not taking it back, I’m saying it now, that I’m not scared of you.
“I’m saying that what I was saying was true. I had facts, [and] I had receipts. Is she still with her husband now?
“So you can try to defend it. I saw on the show what they’re doing, that she tried to clear her name again, obviously because I’m not there, but it’s OK girl, whatever.
“There will always be so many platforms whereby, if you come for me, I will always find you. I’m not a bitchy person but she actually made me one, so if you’re going to come for me then I’ll definitely come for you.”
Mrs Mops, however, has maintained the allegations are false.
On the first episode of Showmax's The Mommy Club, Mrs Mopps slammed the rumour, saying the accusations were false and she was happily married.
“When you're in the limelight, people say things about you that are not true. It's just so bad. I was so taken aback by this acquaintance of mine. I've been married the longest in my group.
“I have been married for 15 years and I'm a dedicated wife and a mother. And that's something I take pride in,” she said.
“Being accused of that is hurtful. And it comes from people who are jealous and bitter. It was not true. It was never true, and I am still married happily.” — TshisaLIVE
Brinnette Seopela says she won’t retract allegations of Mrs Mops cheating
'What I was saying was true. I had facts, [and] I had receipts. Is she still with her husband now?'
Journalist
Image: Instagram
