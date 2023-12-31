Bonko and Lesego Khoza
SNAPS | Celebrities who gave birth in 2023
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Tamia Mpisane
It's been babymoon in celebville throughout 2023 as many stars welcomed new babies to their families and they've shared the cutest photos of their new arrivals.
Here's a look at celebrities' babies born in 2023:
Andile and Tamia Mpisane
In late November, Tamia and Andile Mpisane revealed the birth of their second child, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane, who made a surprise arrival on September 20.
Rethabile Khumalo
On December 4, singer Rethabile Khumalo shared a picture of her newborn's hand expressing her excitement about her motherhood journey.
“Thank you for welcoming me to motherhood! It’s a privilege and a joy to be a part of this incredible journey. I’m excited to embrace the challenges and rewards that come with being a mother. I appreciate your support and encouragement as I navigate this new chapter in my life.”
Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy-Morule
Rapper Khuli Chana and DJ Lamiez welcomed their their first child together earlier this year.
When annoucing the news with her followers in April, Lamiez shared a clip of her and her husband walking into the labour ward, revealing she underwent a C-section.
Ayanda Thabethe
On September 9, media personality Ayanda Thabethe gave birth to her second child.
“If you think my hands are full, you should take a look at my heart. Praise be to Jesus Christ,” she wrote when she announced the news.
Kagiso Modupe and his wife
Actor Kagiso Modupe and his wife Liza revealed the birth of their son Paballo yaBakwena Modupe on social media on December 3.
Nozi Langa
On December 18, Nozi Malao, née Langa, and her partner Boipelo shared pictures of their pregnancy shoot on their timeline, announcing they had welcomed the birth of their first child together.
Dumi Mkokstad and his wife
In early September, gospel star Dumi Mkokstad and his wife Dr Ziphozenkosi “Zee” Mthembu welcomed the birth of their second child.
Revealing the news to her followers, Dr Zipho took to her timeline to share the meaning of the names they have given their little boy. They are Neyam'enkosini, Ulilanga and Lulibo.
Bonko and Lesego Khoza
On September 6, actor Bonko Khoza exclusively revealed to TshisaLIVE that he and his wife Lesego had welcomed the birth of their first child. They disclosed the news three months after she was born.
The Safta-winning actor said they were settling well into parenthood.
“It's been good, and it's been tiring, but nothing beyond my abilities. From an actor's perspective, it's the late nights, which I feel like I've been used to. You focus on the child. From an energy point of view, they feel when you are giving them everything you have,” he said.
Masechaba Khumalo
Media personality Masechaba Khumalo excitedly announced the arrival of her newborn son, Lukhanyo Lwezizwe in early May when she took to her timeline to share a picture of herself holding him.
Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele
On April 24, actress Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele and her husband Lebo announced the arrival of their baby girl.
