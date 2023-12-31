From musicians and actors to sports stars, chefs, media personalities and activists, the South African entertainment industry bid farewell to several big names this year.
Gone but not forgotten: Celebs who died in 2023
Journalist
Image: Via Instagram/ Veli Nhlapo
Zoleka Mandela
Author and activist Zoleka Mandela died aged 43 on September 25 surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer.
Costa Titch
Rapper Costa Titch collapsed and died while performing at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg on March 11. He was 28 years old.
Lebohang Mpyana
Actress Lebohang “Lettie” Mpyana died on November 8. A statement shared by her family on her timeline revealed she died after a short illness.
Mbongeni Ngema
Veteran playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema succumbed to his injuries sustained in a road accident involving a truck on December 27 on the R61.
Zahara
Award-winning singer Zahara died on December 11. A report by Zimoja quoted sources saying the 36-year-old singer died of liver complications a few after being admitted to hospital.
Eusebius McKaiser
Celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser died on May 30 after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure, his manager Jackie Strydom told TimesLIVE.
DJ Mulo
Radio personality Cliff Nhlamulo Hlungwami, popularly known as DJ Mulo, died on December 16 after battling cancer. A statement shared on his social platforms confirmed the news.
Gloria Bosman
Jazz singer Gloria Bosman died on March 14. The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.
Derek Watts
Veteran TV host and journalist Derek Watts died at 74 on August 22 after a battle with cancer.
George Chigova
Former SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova died on November 15.
Chef Bhengu
Celebrity chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko died at Sandton Mediclinic on February 28 after a short illness.
