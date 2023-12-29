‘Music! Movies! Magic!’ brings favourite family movies to life

The holidays are in full swing and The Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan (G&S) Society at The Savoy has some magical fun for the whole family to enjoy before it’s back to school.
Music! Movies! Magic! brings to life some of your all-time favourite family movies, from the classics to the latest hits, with more than 30 delightful songs and medleys.
Whether you love Moana or Mulan, Simba or Snow White, this show has something for everyone.
Even more exciting is the amazing cast of up to 50 young people, aged seven to 17, who will bring the show to life.
This is the second time that G&S has run the Holiday Theatre Project, with a full show being put together, rehearsed and ready for audiences in just two weeks.
G&S president and co-director Rose Cowpar said: “Our goal last year was to give the kids, who were just bursting to get on stage and learn more, a platform just for them — and they really did us proud.
“It started a journey for many of these young people that has led to roles in the G&S revue, Mind My Broadway, Hairspray and lead roles in the recent Pemads [The Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society] pantomime [Goldilocks and the Three Bears].”
Since then, the bimonthly Savoy Drama Club was launched alongside regular Savoy Theatre workshops during the July and December holidays, and has proved to be a hit with the budding performers and technicians.
Music! Movies! Magic! is co-directed by Cowpar and Leandi Fontini, with vocal direction by Amanda Engelbrecht and choreography by Abi Ranwell.
In line with their commitment to develop the next generation of young theatre makers, the production team will mentor six aspiring creatives.
Cowpar and Fontini will mentor the new 2024 G&S youth ambassador, Hannah Stiglingh, who wowed audiences as the feisty Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray.
Outstanding young performer and teacher Jesse Barth will be mentored in vocal direction, and Ranwell will have her hands full mentoring accomplished dancers Brooklyn Plaatjies, Vernon van der Merwe, Kaylee van Eck and Amy-Leigh Ward.
The 46-strong cast is a wonderful mixture of fresh new faces and young people who have plenty of stage experience.
The dynamic line-up is led by Stiglingh, Scoutt de Lange, Joshua MacConrad, Rebecca Wilson and, star of Matilda the Musical, Alayna Leander.
Every child is given a chance to shine and seven-year-olds Mika Leander, Callen Coetzee and Amakha Kalaare are sure to add the cute factor alongside Ashmieka Moodley and Peyton Solomon, who recently were selected to represent SA in an international competition.
This year’s show features a tribute to all the princesses from Snow White to Moana, as well as songs from classics such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Shrek, plus more recent hits Trolls 3, Moana and Tangled.
Audience members of all ages can dance along with the Princes Boy Band.
Music! Movies! Magic! runs from January 10-14 at the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale.
Tickets cost R80 for both matinee and evening shows and can be purchased via Webtickets, or at any Pick n Pay store.
Show times are at 2pm and 6pm.
Bring along the whole family.
HeraldLIVE
‘Music! Movies! Magic!’ brings favourite family movies to life
G&S Society’s cast of 46 a mixture of fresh new faces and young people with plenty of stage experience
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
