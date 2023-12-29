Leleti Khumalo pays tribute to her ex-husband Mbongeni Ngema

Mbongeni Ngema's ex-wife Leleti Khumalo has shared a tribute to the late veteran playwright.

Ngema died shortly after being attended by doctors at Adelaide and OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday after following a car crash involving a truck on the R61.

Khumalo shared an official tribute statement on her social media platforms sending her condolences to the Ngema family.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic death of Mbongeni Ngema. He was a pioneer of protest theatre and has left a rich legacy in the theatre world,” read the statement.

“At this sad time, we send our profound condolences to his family and in the tradition of our culture, we would like to give them the space to grieve. May the Lord give them strength as they come to terms with this immense loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Khumalo survived domestic violence in the hands of Ngema. In an interview with News24, Ngema said he was a “rehabilitated” man and took on the fight against gender-based violence as a reformed abuser.

TimesLIVE