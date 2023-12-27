'It’s going to take me a while to get over this' — Vusi Nova on Zahara's death

Vusi Nova is struggling to come to terms with the death of his friend, award-winning singer Zahara.
Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on December 11 and was buried on December 23.
Since her death, Vusi has shared a series of videos from special moments they shared.
On Tuesday, the singer took to his timeline, showing them singing Zahara's hit song Ndiza and R Kelly's The Storm is Over Now.
“It’s going to take me a while to get over this one, if ever,” he captioned the post.
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
On the podium at the singer's funeral at the East London International Convention Centre, Eastern Cape, Vusi delivered an emotional tribute and performance.
He spoke of the close bond they shared and vowed to take care of her family.
“She was the one person who understood me. I understood her. Bulelwa took my secrets to the grave and I promise I will take her secrets to the grave. I will never tell people what we spoke about. Your mother and father, your sisters, brother. Rest, I will take care of them.”
