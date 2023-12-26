Blushing brides! South African celebs who got hitched in 2023

Congratulations are in order for these newlywed celebs!
From traditional ceremonies to star-studded guest lists, extravagant décor and designer gowns, these celebrities pulled out all the stops celebrating their happily-ever-afters.
Here's a look at all the celebrity weddings of 2023:
Khutso Theledi
In April, Khutso Theledi's timeline was flooded with congratulatory messages after she announced her Italian partner had asked for her hand in marriage at the Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort in Mozambique.
In early December, Khutso revealed she and her partner, who first met on Instagram, had taken their relationship to the next level after he paid lobola for her.
Zoe Brown
Zoe and her partner Robbie Anderson, who have known each other since high school, got married in November, after getting engaged in early March. The Expresso presenter and her partner said "I do" in a vineyard at the popular Beuld The Venue.
Winnie Mashaba
In early December, gospel star Winnie Mashaba revealed she is officially off the market when she shared images from her lobola ceremony with the caption: “Setlogolwana sa Banareng le Ditlou. Ngwetši ya Bakwena. 2 December 2023. Kea leboga Morena Modimo [Thank you God].”
Rouge
After sharing pictures from her engagement in June, rapper Rouge and her partner Macmillan Mabaleka went and got married in early December.
The couple had a traditional ceremony and white wedding to celebrate their union.
DJ Doowap
DJ Doowap, real name Khetsiwe Morgan, tied the knot with her longtime partner Hakim Malema in early March.
The newlyweds took to their social pages to share images from their white, purple and turquoise-themed wedding day.
Palesa Tembe
Media personality Palesa Tembe is still set to walk down the aisle, but in early March the Afternoon Express presenter revealed that uncles arrived at her gate to negotiate for her lobola.
