LISTEN | Zahara’s last unreleased song

Mojalifa “Mjaks” Thebe said: “This is the last song me and Zahara did in studio. The real song is an up-tempo high-spirited song.
“I feel Zahara knew what was coming and she prophesied and made a song that is saying thank you to all of you.”
In the song Zahara sings in isiXhosa, thanking fans for their support. She explains that death begins in the head, goes to the heart and kills the body.
“She was saying goodbye,” Thebe said. He did not mention when or if the song would be released.
Zahara had a title for what would be her next album, Still I Rise.
Zahara’s producer has shared an unreleased song the late star recorded.
