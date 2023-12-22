LISTEN | 'Zahara was a unique artist, like the flower she was' — industry colleague

Music Industry colleagues, family and friends gathered at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday for the memorial service of Bulelwa Mkutukana, the award-winning singer known as Zahara.
Zahara died on December 11, a few weeks after being admitted to hospital.
Independent Record Companies of South Africa chair Stanley Khoza says Zahara was “a unique artist, like the flower she was”.
Listen here:
Image: ALON SKUY
The funeral service will be held at the same venue on Saturday at 10am.
