×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

LISTEN | 'Zahara was a unique artist, like the flower she was' — industry colleague

23 December 2023
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Zahara's album 'Loliwe', released in 2011, became one of the fastest selling records in South African history. She died on December 11. File photo.
Zahara's album 'Loliwe', released in 2011, became one of the fastest selling records in South African history. She died on December 11. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Music Industry colleagues, family and friends gathered at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday for the memorial service of Bulelwa Mkutukana, the award-winning singer known as Zahara.

Zahara died on December 11, a few weeks after being admitted to hospital. 

Independent Record Companies of South Africa chair Stanley Khoza says Zahara was “a unique artist, like the flower she was”.

Listen here:

The funeral service will be held at the same venue on Saturday at 10am. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read