Festival offers opportunity for locals to showcase artwork

Crafters and designers working in Nelson Mandela Bay are invited to submit their outstanding creations for an exhibition and retail opportunity at the Mandela Bay Arts Festival 2024 taking place in the city from February 16 to 25.
The Mandela Bay Arts Festival is a 10-day event showcasing the diversity of local and regional creatives, and is a partnership between the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and the National Arts Festival.
The festival will host two craft retail exhibitions, one at the Athenaeum and one at the Mendi Arts Centre.
The craft exhibitions aim to provide both a retail opportunity for local crafters, while promoting locally made high-quality craft. Craft will be accepted on consignment for display and sale.
To enter, bring your best of the best to the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum in Central at 10am on January 24.
Each crafter/designer can submit 10 items for display and sale.
The selection committee will be looking for high standards of technical skill and workmanship. Craft objects must be innovative and showcase local Eastern Cape creative spirit.
Entries will be accepted in any medium or combination of media that complies with the conservation and public safety standards of the exhibition venues.
The competition co-ordinators reserve the right to reject works which are too difficult to exhibit, move, install or hang. Crafters should provide their own special technical equipment if required.
Meanwhile, over the festive season, head down to the Donkin Reserve Tourism Centre on the Donkin Reserve to view top locally handmade craft.
The Craft Hub is a collaboration between the Bay municipality directorates of economic development, tourism and agriculture, and sports, recreation, arts and culture, and aims to present locally made products from top crafters to local and international tourists while celebrating the beauty of the Donkin Reserve.
The Donkin Reserve, pyramid and light house, forms part of the public art of Route 67 and the Donkin Heritage Trail.
Security and safe parking is available at the Tourism Centre at Athol Fugard Terrace in Central.
The Craft Hub will be open every Saturday from now until February. The hub will also be open during the docking of cruise liners in the port.
The selected craft includes top traditional beadwork and attire, and innovative and contemporary jewellery based on the traditional designs, innovative embroidery, wire animals and designs.
There will also be work on display by two award-winning ceramic artists, as well as textile products from two of the city’s important nonprofit organisations which provide support to vulnerable communities in the Bay.
The selected crafters and craft organisations, who represent the finest in contemporary craft the city has to offer, include: Aphelo Koelman, Asanda Ntwana, Ayanda Mji, Bonita Cerfonteyn, Kholiswa Zigula, Kuhle Ntsoto, Layola Ndzamo, Lookout Sibanda, Ncebakazi Xuma, Nokuzola Ngcangca, Nolubabalo Tom, Nonkosazana Johnson, Nonkululeko Ngcwana, Nozuko Mangkwana, Nwabisa Mnqumevu, Phumelela Citwa, Ronell Barendse, Thandile Woji, and Thenyiswa Magabela.
Contact the Art Museum or Donkin Reserve Tourism Centre to confirm the days that the Craft Hub will be open.
Festival offers opportunity for locals to showcase artwork
Submit your best creations for exhibition at Bay festival in February
Image: KAREN VAN ROOYEN
