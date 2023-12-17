'You fought valiantly' — Tributes pour in for DJ Mulo

Media personality Palesa Tembe, Sizwe Dhlomo and were among celebrities who reacted to the news.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Mulo
Industry colleagues, friends and fans took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to Cliff Nhlamulo Hlungwami, popularly known as DJ Mulo.
The radio personality died on Saturday morning after battling cancer. A statement shared on his social platforms confirmed the news.
“He passed away peacefully at his home in Bryanston after his battle with cancer. We know that he has touched many lives and has brought endless joy to those around him,
“We would like to thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for all the love, support and prayers that have been coming our way. We were truly blessed to have experienced a wonderful soul like his and will forever remember him,” read the statement.
Media personality Palesa Tembe, Sizwe Dhlomo and were among celebrities who reacted to the news.
“I haven’t even had a chance to process Mulo’s passing izolo. He encouraged me to get onto radio. We even recorded a radio demo together, and pitched as co-hosts. What a gent. Love to Ntokozo & Risima,” Tembe wrote.
“Mulo’s passing is really making me sad. My thoughts are with his wife Ntokozo, their son and both families,” Dhlomo wrote.
“You fought valiantly Mulo. Go with love and fly with the angels. My deepest condolences to Ntokozo, your son, family and loved ones. Rest the guy, the world is poorer for your loss,” Dineo Langa posted.
