WATCH | Actress Lusanda Mbane delivers Zahara’s guitar and awards to her family

Throughout her career Zahara made controversial headlines, from being on the verge of losing her Roodepoort home to her long dispute over royalties and social media users speculating she performed under the influence.
Actress Lusanda Mbane delivers Zahara's guitar and awards to her family
The body of award-winning singer Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkuthukana arrived in her hometown East London on Sunday after she died on December 11, weeks after being hospitalised.
Actress Lusanda Mbane, who drove from Johannesburg to Phumlani to pay her respects after the family received Zahara's remains, delivered the singer's accolades and guitar.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lusanda recalled the emotional "longest number of weeks" of her life as she relied on people around her to give her reports and updates when Zahara was hospitalised.
"When she went into hospital I was in communication with everyone around her. It was a very unsettling, very emotional time because I did not know what to expect," she said.
Since meeting Zahara through a two-hour interview when she was a presenter on TruFM, Lusanda said they formed a sisterhood.
"My journey was that of a big sister and that was the relationship.
"I was there for her when she needed me as a big sister, and I was there when we had fun as well but that didn't always end well because the big sister in me would always come out and Bulelwa was very stubborn."
While the narrative on socials has been about how Zahara's friends failed her, Lusanda said she had witnessed people in the singer's life who would "say yes to everything" she said but she was always the one who would call her to order.
"She knew she had to have limits. She knew if I was around she had to have limits with how she spoke and conducted herself and she would give me that respect as a big sister. If she found herself in any corner, she would call me and I would be there for her.
"It wouldn't matter if we fought the previous day, we discussed everything. There were no boundaries. She loved me so much that she almost wanted to give me her all.
"The light moments were when we would sit on her patio and talk about life. She would cook lunch and supper for me, and she would sing for me."
Throughout her career Zahara made controversial headlines, from being on the verge of losing her Roodepoort home to her long dispute over royalties and social media users speculating she performed under the influence.
Lusanda said she was not oblivious to the hardships Zahara faced as the singer would often call her late at night to talk about her woes.
"Bulelwa was a troubled soul. I sometimes allocated that to the fact that she was a bright shining star. Unfortunately when you are a bright shining star, everything about you is going to be loud.
"I was aware of the extent of her troubles. I was guiding and sometimes a friend to her. I understood the extent of the problems ... I thought we could help as much as we could, but when God has picked her as the star who would shine brighter than most others, that is the price to pay. I thought maybe that is the explanation."
Lusanda said she will forever cherish the moments she spent with Zahara and keep her legacy alive.
"Bulelwa, I loved you when you were alive and I will always love you. The things that were important to you will continue to be important to me."
