Hot on the heels of his first Golden Globe nomination this past week, Trevor Noah has announced he is returning as master of ceremonies for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4 — for the fourth consecutive year.
The Johannesburg-born comedian could also sweep the upcoming 2024 awards season with three wins in a row, for nominations at the upcoming Golden Globes, Emmys and Grammys.
Noah is a Grammy nominee for Best Comedy Album for I Wish You Would. He is only the fifth Grammy host who has been nominated in the same year.
In 2020 he received his first Grammy nomination for his album Son of Patricia — although Alicia Keys hosted the show that year.
“I think it’s also important to acknowledge something: I’m hosting the Grammys,” Noah told his What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast audience on Thursday on Spotify.
“I’m excited about that, yeah — it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then just experience and comment on it in person, while it is happening.”
Trevor Noah to host 2024 Grammys for the 4th time AND is a triple nominee for awards season
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The 40-year-old comedian and former host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show in the US was nominated for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in the category of Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television for his performance on Where Was I.
The nomination is in one of the brand new categories for the upcoming Golden Globes, in addition to a second category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures. He will be competing alongside fellow nominees Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Ricky Gervais, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place on January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
The comedian is also a nominee for his last season hosting The Daily Show in the upcoming Emmy Awards on January 15, after the ceremony was delayed for many months due to the Writers’ Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
Noah could make history with three wins in a row during the first two months of 2024.
