“I am really outside,” Khalid captioned one of his Instagram posts with pictures of him with a sculpture of a leopard in a bush setting.
A fan also posted a picture of herself with the singer, apparently taken in Centurion. She described the musician as “such a cool guy”.
IN PICS | From Cradle of Humankind to Bo-Kaap, Khalid has a blast in SA
US musician stayed in the country to enjoy its scenery after his headline performance at the Hey Neighbour Festival in Pretoria a week ago
Reporter
Image: X/@thegreatkhalid
US musician Khalid made the most of his visit to South Africa, if pictures he posted on social media of his visits to tourist attractions in Gauteng and the Western Cape in the past week are anything to go by.
The Location singer, who was the headline act for the Hey Neighbour Festival in Pretoria last weekend, remained in the country to enjoy its scenery.
His first visit was to the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng after his performance. He also visited a botanical garden before heading off to Cape Town.
“I am really outside,” Khalid captioned one of his Instagram posts with pictures of him with a sculpture of a leopard in a bush setting.
A fan also posted a picture of herself with the singer, apparently taken in Centurion. She described the musician as “such a cool guy”.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the singer to the Mother City and encouraged him to “have an incredible time”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure