Reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza revealed he is in a better space in his life after his return to the YouTube platform.
Lasizwe sent shock waves through Mzansi when he took to his social media timeline on January 10 announcing “the end” of his career on the platform due to depression that nearly led to him taking his own life.
During a sit-down on The Hustlers Corner Lasizwe said his new celeb show Awkward Dates was a passion project for him that inspired him to make a comeback.
Lasizwe reflected on how he stopped uploading content and was admitted to hospital in 2021.
“I was off YouTube for a year because YouTube was something that became a dark space for me because people started coming onto the platform for the wrong reasons. To drag other people, to clout chase ... and that just left a sour taste in my mouth. I ended up in hospital. I was depressed. I was going through the most,” he said.
Lasizwe previously told TshisaLIVE he came up with the concept behind Awkward Dates when he had a lot of time on his hands.
“The show was inspired by this UK YouTuber who is also a content creator. Her name is Amelia Dimoldenberg. She has a show called Chicken Shop Date and I was a huge fan of it and how she executed it.
“South African celebrities have never been seen as human ... People see us as these stars and behind the stars it's emotions and feelings and all of that stuff.”
'YouTube was something that became a dark space for me' — Lasizwe on making a comeback
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza
