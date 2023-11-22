×

Leisure

K-Pop supergroup BTS' Jung Kook to begin military service in December

By Reuters - 23 November 2023
Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS hold their award for the Favourite Pop Song, Favourite Duo or Group and Artist of the Year awards at the 2021 American Music Awards in LA.
Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS hold their award for the Favourite Pop Song, Favourite Duo or Group and Artist of the Year awards at the 2021 American Music Awards in LA.
Image: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Jung Kook, a member of K-Pop supergroup BTS, said on Wednesday he would begin military service in December, after the group's management agency said that all seven BTS members were on track to carry out their service.

BTS is on temporary break as a group with three of its seven members currently doing South Korea's mandatory military service.

On Wednesday, BTS's management agency said the remaining four - RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook - have begun the process of military enlistment.

"This coming December... I'm leaving you for a short while to serve in the military," Jung Kook said in a separate message to fans on Wednesday.

"After I return, I promise that I will be where I always am, on stage - having grown."

With this, all seven members are expected to complete their service by mid-2025, analysts said.

Hybe, parent of BTS' management agency, benefits by BTS members' staggering enlistments and solo activities, allowing members who have served earlier to be active while others are away.

