Leisure

Humansdorp rapper toast of the town after bagging award

Premium
17 November 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

An unsigned Humansdorp lyricist is the toast of the town and the envy of his peers after rapping his way to a Best Hip-Hop Artist nod at the provincial Mzansi Arts and Media Awards (MAMA) 2023. 

Starting his career over two decades ago, Siyabonga George, popularly known as Exxo daSniper, finally plucked the ripest fruit of his labours yet when he walked away one award more decorated on September 16...

