End 2023 on a sweet note with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

The final offering of The Herald Cooking Masterclass for 2023 epitomises the festive season, a time for a little bit of indulgence to celebrate the end of another year.
And nothing says the festive season more than sharing a trifle with family and friends.
However, as we have become accustomed to the Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs, the culinary whizzes are known for their twists to create a bit of adventure in the kitchen.
Capsicum Culinary Studio chef Nadia Pillay said guests would get to make a dark chocolate and raspberry trifle.
“This was one of our favourites from the online Masterclasses and so we decided to bring it back in-person, since it was such a crowd-pleaser everyone enjoyed,” Pillay said.
“Nothing about this trifle will resemble the ones your grandmother used to make, but it will taste incredible with a mixture of rich, dark chocolate flavours combined with the tartness of the raspberries.
“This would be a perfect dessert to serve on Christmas Day and it is a family activity where everyone can get involved in the making of the trifle.
“We will also be demonstrating other desserts as well, and guests can expect a surprise on arrival.”
The Herald Cooking Masterclass’s “Sweety Pie: Festive Desserts” takes place on December 7 (6pm) at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres.
It is the last of a series of masterclasses for 2023, hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio.
“We are really looking forward to the last Masterclass of the year.
“Chef Sheree Cloete will be demonstrating how to make eggnog ... What better way to end off the 2023 Masterclass series than with some sugar,” Pillay said.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate sales support and director of hospitality Sarah Weiss is equally excited about the sweet treat Masterclass.
“These exact ingredients [dark chocolate and raspberries] are prominent in both our Three Peaks Pinotage and Three Peaks Merlot,” Weiss said.
All the ingredients for The Herald Masterclass will be supplied by Checkers.
Known for convenience, quality and freshness, Checkers has successfully positioned itself as offering value, as well as appealing to the mid-to-upper consumer market.
Book your spot for the “Sweety Pie: Festive Desserts” masterclass at bit.ly/heraldcookdessert
Tickets are available at R390 a person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, a Checkers basket of ingredients, a fun and interactive dining experience, a complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine, compliments of Three Peaks Wine.
For more information, contact The Herald’s marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, on 041-504-7135.
HeraldLIVE
End 2023 on a sweet note with The Herald Cooking Masterclass
Image: SUPPLIED
The final offering of The Herald Cooking Masterclass for 2023 epitomises the festive season, a time for a little bit of indulgence to celebrate the end of another year.
And nothing says the festive season more than sharing a trifle with family and friends.
However, as we have become accustomed to the Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs, the culinary whizzes are known for their twists to create a bit of adventure in the kitchen.
Capsicum Culinary Studio chef Nadia Pillay said guests would get to make a dark chocolate and raspberry trifle.
“This was one of our favourites from the online Masterclasses and so we decided to bring it back in-person, since it was such a crowd-pleaser everyone enjoyed,” Pillay said.
“Nothing about this trifle will resemble the ones your grandmother used to make, but it will taste incredible with a mixture of rich, dark chocolate flavours combined with the tartness of the raspberries.
“This would be a perfect dessert to serve on Christmas Day and it is a family activity where everyone can get involved in the making of the trifle.
“We will also be demonstrating other desserts as well, and guests can expect a surprise on arrival.”
The Herald Cooking Masterclass’s “Sweety Pie: Festive Desserts” takes place on December 7 (6pm) at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres.
It is the last of a series of masterclasses for 2023, hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio.
“We are really looking forward to the last Masterclass of the year.
“Chef Sheree Cloete will be demonstrating how to make eggnog ... What better way to end off the 2023 Masterclass series than with some sugar,” Pillay said.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate sales support and director of hospitality Sarah Weiss is equally excited about the sweet treat Masterclass.
“These exact ingredients [dark chocolate and raspberries] are prominent in both our Three Peaks Pinotage and Three Peaks Merlot,” Weiss said.
All the ingredients for The Herald Masterclass will be supplied by Checkers.
Known for convenience, quality and freshness, Checkers has successfully positioned itself as offering value, as well as appealing to the mid-to-upper consumer market.
Book your spot for the “Sweety Pie: Festive Desserts” masterclass at bit.ly/heraldcookdessert
Tickets are available at R390 a person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, a Checkers basket of ingredients, a fun and interactive dining experience, a complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine, compliments of Three Peaks Wine.
For more information, contact The Herald’s marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, on 041-504-7135.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle