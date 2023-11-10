Walt Disney delayed the release of Marvel movie Blade, a new Deadpool instalment and several other films on Thursday as Hollywood studios adjusted schedules following the end of the four-month actors' strike.
The next Deadpool, which had been scheduled to reach theaters in May, will now debut in late July, Disney said in a statement. That forced the company to move its planned July release, Captain America: Brave New World, to February 2025.
Another Marvel superhero film, Thunderbolts, was pushed to July 2025, and Blade was postponed until November 2025.
The 118-day actors strike shut down production of scripted TV shows and movies. After a tentative labor agreement was reached on Wednesday, studios and actors are working out schedules to finish uncompleted projects.
Outside of Marvel, Disney moved the debut of Mufasa: The Lion King to December 2024, five months later that originally planned.
Disney delays 'Deadpool' sequel, 'Blade' and other films in post-strike shuffle
Image: 123RF/9dreamstudio
