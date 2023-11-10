×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Disney delays 'Deadpool' sequel, 'Blade' and other films in post-strike shuffle

By Reuters - 10 November 2023
The next "Deadpool," which had been scheduled to reach theaters in May, will now debut in late July. File photo.
The next "Deadpool," which had been scheduled to reach theaters in May, will now debut in late July. File photo.
Image: 123RF/9dreamstudio

Walt Disney delayed the release of Marvel movie Blade, a new Deadpool instalment and several other films on Thursday as Hollywood studios adjusted schedules following the end of the four-month actors' strike.

The next Deadpool, which had been scheduled to reach theaters in May, will now debut in late July, Disney said in a statement. That forced the company to move its planned July release, Captain America: Brave New World, to February 2025.

Another Marvel superhero film, Thunderbolts, was pushed to July 2025, and Blade was postponed until November 2025.

The 118-day actors strike shut down production of scripted TV shows and movies. After a tentative labor agreement was reached on Wednesday, studios and actors are working out schedules to finish uncompleted projects.

Outside of Marvel, Disney moved the debut of Mufasa: The Lion King to December 2024, five months later that originally planned.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...

Latest