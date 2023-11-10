Be the light in the kitchen this Diwali
If you have only ever heard of one Hindu festival, it’s most likely to be Diwali, which takes place on Sunday.
Also known as the festival of lights, it is a five-day celebration that symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.