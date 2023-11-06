Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth and his wife, singer Anlia, also recently revealed they are expecting their first child together.
The couple revealed the news after an incredible fourth World Cup win for the Springboks. Anlia unveiled her pregnancy bump when stepping on the field to congratulate her partner and team members.
When celebrating Eben's 32nd birthday on Sunday, Anlia shared a picture of the player holding her baby bump and the Rugby World Cup.
“Blessings upon blessings. Thank you, Lord. Well done Bokke, and happy birthday my liefste man,” she wrote.
It’s a boy —Rethabile Khumalo excited about motherhood
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Rethabile Khumalo
Congratulations are in order for glowing Rethabile Khumalo as she prepares to become a first time mom.
The singer was thrilled about the next chapter of her life when she took to her timeline to announce she is the mother of a baby boy.
"New beginnings. New music. As I welcome my son Culo," she captioned the post.
Rethabile's mother Winnie also shared images from her baby shower with the caption: "New beginnings, new Music#Culo, New baby #Culo. Welcome to motherhood."
It's a baby boon in celebville.
Rugby player Herschel Jantjies also recently took to his timeline to reveal he and his partner Kelsey Thomas are expecting a baby.
The couple took to Instagram to share images from their adorable pregnancy shoot with their dog.
