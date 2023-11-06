‘How I wish I could call you’ — Lynn Forbes mourns her son AKA

Lynn Forbes is struggling to come to terms with the death of her son, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban on February 10.
While AKA's death is under investigation, the social media sensation, popularly known as Glammy, took to her social media timeline recently to post about precious memories she shared with her son.
“How I wish I could call you when I woke up and tell you how much I would love to have lunch with you today. I miss you so much,” she captioned a post.
Image: Paras Griffin
Lynn has been candid about her journey of grief and how she has chosen to take it one step at a time.
“I’ve always believed that my heart was big and spacious with many rooms to accommodate many people. These days I often feel like where my heart used to be there is just a big hole in my chest, without space even for myself. Grief is not something you get over, it never ends. You just learn to live with it and grow around it.
“And in the moments when it feels like the Band Aid is being ripped off the healing wound, you start all over again, until the next time and the next time and the next time.”
