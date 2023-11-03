Find something unique at the Christmas in the Home market

With more than 100 stallholders and a new venue, the annual Christmas in the Home market is set to make Christmas shopping a breeze when it opens for trading on December 8.
The three-day gift and craft market will take place at the centrally located Fairview Centre in Willow Road.
According to event co-ordinator Elsje Smuts, more than 5,000 visitors are expected to attend the city’s premier seasonal market.
“Christmas in the Home is all about showcasing high-end handcrafted goods by artisans and entrepreneurs from across SA — the kind of items you wouldn’t ordinarily find in a store.
“For some of these artists, the market is the only public platform they use to sell their wares. So it’s really something special.”
She said this year’s mix of exhibitors included upmarket home décor, boutique-style clothing and accessories, jewellery, deli foods and children’s toys and clothing.
“There’s something for everyone — from quirky to classic tastes.”
Smuts said her organising team had worked hard to create an inspiring and creative environment for people to do their shopping away from the hustle and bustle of shopping malls.
The new venue offers ample parking as well as laid back outdoor space where dad can relax while mom is shopping up a storm.
The market will trade between 9am and 5pm on Friday December 8, from 9am to 4pm on Saturday December 9, and from 9am to 3pm on Sunday December 10.
Entrance fee is R20 per person.
For more information, visit www.truebluecommunication.co.za or find Christmas in the Home on Facebook.
Alternatively, call Smuts on 082-873-7663 or email elsje@truebluecommunication.co.za
