BOOK REVIEW | ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ is back — with a twist
New Nordic noir novel shows there is life in the award-winning Millennium series yet
It's hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since we first met gifted computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and maverick journalist Mikael Blomkvist.
Though fictional, their characters became iconic thanks to the Millennium Trilogy by Stief Larsson, who wrote The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played With Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.