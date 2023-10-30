Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope has also given a talk at the institution as part of a symposium on African business and entrepreneurship.
In 2021, Sbu shared shed light on the experience he gained from building the MoFaya brand.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sbu said he was excited to share his knowledge with delegates.
“I was invited to be part of a panel of African entrepreneurs and also to give a short presentation on entrepreneurship in Africa. As far as I know, I am the only South African on the panel so it is up to me to share the experiences of entrepreneurs in South Africa,” he said.
“I want them to be inspired by my story. A story about a young man who beat the odds to create and build his own energy drink. I want them to learn from me and see that no matter the challenges they face, they will always succeed if they are determined enough,” DJ Sbu said.
‘What a humbling experience’ — Black Coffee on his lecture at Harvard University
DJ Black Coffee was invited to speak at Harvard Business College in Boston in the US after the success of his show at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The Grammy award-winning DJ and producer addressed university students to share his knowledge with delegates.
Taking to his social media timeline, Black Coffee shared images of himself on the campus with students and Harvard Business School professor and expert on the business of entertainment, media and sports Anita Elberse.
“So yesterday before my DJing gig I gave a lecture at Harvard University with Prof Anita Elberse. What a humbling experience,” he captioned the post.
