SNAPS | Uncle Waffles channels Nicki Minaj and Justine Bieber for Halloween

While many choose to celebrate Halloween dressed in fictional and scary costumes, some use it as an opportunity to pay homage to iconic figures - and Uncle Waffles chose two US stars.

In the US, Halloween (dating back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain) marks the end of summer and harvest and the beginning of the dark, cold winter, a time that was associated with death.

Uncle Waffles chose to channel Nicki Minaj and Justine Bieber.

The DJ and producer shared images of herself donning costumes inspired by some of their most memorable moments.

"Halloween is an excuse to dress up so i’m definitely doing it. Had to go as mother Nicki and Baby Justin," she captioned the post.

See the images below: