Missing They Wrote finds the lost, while being the light in the dark
All lives matter as organisation cares for families in times of severe stress
She is one of the first people called in a frantic situation when loved ones go missing, and chaplain Bernadine Wilken does not think twice before jumping in to assist.
She does not earn a cent from her work, which involves following up on leads and organising search parties, and often has to dig into her own pocket...
