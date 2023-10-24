×

Boks-England most-watched on UK’s ITV this year, outstripped Charles’ coronation

24 October 2023
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
The Springboks' Handré Pollard is tackled by Maro Itoje of England during the 2023 Rugby World Cup semifinal at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Springboks’ Rugby World Cup semifinal win against England in Paris on Saturday was the most-watched programme of the year on the UK channel ITV1, outstripping even the coronation of King Charles III in May.

Audiences in Britain were devastated as the Boks rallied via Handré Pollard’s 78th-minute penalty kick from just inside England’s half for a nail-biting 16-15 win in a game England had led from the start until then.

Rugbypass.com reported ITV released figures showing “8.7-million viewers were gripped by the climactic moments of the semifinal”.

“Live coverage of the game captivated an audience of 7.2-million viewers, representing a substantial 41% of the total television viewership,” the report stated.

“This game not only marked itself as the most-watched fixture of the entire tournament but also earned the distinction of being the most-viewed rugby match since the 2021 Six Nations when England squared off against Scotland, which was also broadcast on ITV1.

“Tail-to-tip overage of the semifinal was viewed by a staggering 5.2-million viewers, securing its place as ITV1’s most-watched overnight event of the year, second only to Britain’s Got Talent.”

South Africa meet New Zealand in Saturday night’s dream final, also at Stade de France in Paris (9pm).

Latest