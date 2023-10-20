Eastern Cape singer brings flavour to International Chefs Day

An Eastern Cape artist has brought a unique flavour to International Chefs Day, celebrated by thousands of professional cooks worldwide on Friday, October 20.
This year, SA Chefs Association is adding a harmonious twist to the celebration by launching an official chef anthem, Singabapheki — a song that beautifully encapsulates the spirit and passion of chefs from all walks of life.
The origins of International Chefs Day hold a special place in SA’s culinary history.
The global celebration, held under the auspices of Worldchefs, was established in 2004 by the late Dr Bill Gallagher, a UK-born South African and former president of Worldchefs.
Today, chefs across the globe proudly carry the torch, ensuring the day remains a symbol of unity and pride.
The anthem, Singabapheki, composed and performed by talented singer-songwriter and content producer Ngasii and ZenaniSings, aims to unite chefs, cooks, and culinary enthusiasts of all ages.
Ngasii, originally from Cala in the Eastern Cape, brings a unique perspective to the anthem.
He now lives in Johannesburg.
Holding a master’s degree from Nelson Mandela University, he has explored the intricacies of South African genres such as Gqom and collaborated with renowned artists, including DJ and producer Prince Kaybee on tracks like Sondela and Love Song.
Inspired by his personal culinary experiences, Ngasii shared his thoughts on the song’s creation.
“When I was eight, my mom taught me how to bake. She began with her super fluffy banana-infused muffins that I believe her mother used to make.
“I wrote this into the song as a personal touch with the line ‘Mama’s famous muffins’.”
Ngasii’s profound connection to his mother’s cooking and the artistry of chefs across SA led him to craft Singabapheki.
This catchy 21st-century tune merges English, isiXhosa, Afrikaans and Sesotho, reflecting the rich linguistic tapestry of SA.
It is a musical representation of the diversity and cultural heritage of the nation, celebrating the fusion of flavours, influences and traditions.
“I see SA as a beautiful market full of food stands upon food stands with the most incredible dishes you’ve yet to taste.
“I hope this ode to chefs, cooks and cooking-enthusiasts alike further connects the colours of our glorious rainbow nation.”
Commenting on the significance of Singabapheki, Pieter Malan of SA Chefs, said: “The South African culinary industry has a diverse and rich history, with many great chefs from all over the world having contributed to and shaped the industry over the decades.
“Today, the directors and regional management of the association are 100% South African.
“Our rich culinary history and the diverse influences of our rainbow nation make the local chef fraternity unique in the world, and, as a fellowship of chefs, we can be proud of what we’ve achieved.
“Singabapheki is more than just a song — it’s an anthem which unites us as a fellowship and a community.
“Whether you are a kasi hustler making kotas on the side of the road, or a five-star chef in a fine-dining restaurant, this anthem is for you and signifies the pride we all share in our cooking techniques and history.”
Keep an eye on the SA Chefs Facebook page, or download Singabapheki from YouTube, Spotify or Apple Music from Friday.
