A sleepover with a difference, all in the name of charity

It is the most magical night of the year for cats and dogs still looking for their fur-ever homes as they get to cuddle with animal lovers — and even get a smooch or two in the kissing booth.
The annual event, to raise funds for Animal Welfare Society (AWS) Port Elizabeth, will take place on November 4, and this year it will be a virtual sleepover instead of in an enclosure as in previous years.
The society said everyone was invited to join their special “Cuddle Up for a Cause” Christmas Sleepover Launch Party, which is open to the public from 4pm onwards at the AWS shelter in Victoria Drive, Walmer.
Bring along your camping chairs and an entrance donation for the furry friends to enjoy live music and entertainment.
Delicious comfort foods (including a traditional braai), coffee and beverages, will be on sale, as well as a variety of stalls to peruse.
Crackling braai fires will create a festive atmosphere under the stars, and the opportunity to cuddle with the shelter cats, dogs and the Eastern Cape Horse Care Unit horses and donkeys with an added Kissing Booth.
This year, participants can enjoy the Sleepover Launch Party at the shelter and then return home to their furry family to participate in the Virtual Sleepover.
With the Virtual Sleepover, you to take part in the comfort of your own home, no matter where you are.
The Virtual Sleepover participant entry is a minimum donation of R250 per family, but it doesn’t have to stop there.
Participants are encouraged to find sponsors and to challenge other friends and families to do the same.
Space is unlimited for this event, and those taking part need to link up via a Zoom call from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
Register via the Animal Welfare Society Port Elizabeth Facebook page or email fundraising@awspe.co.za
Sleepover participants will receive the required forms and social media information to assist in maximising sponsorship opportunities.
The Sleepover Launch party also offers a marketing opportunity where businesses are able to “Adopt A Spot” for the evening to erect signage, banners, gazebos, and stalls, and to hand out pamphlets to those present.
The “Adopt A Spot” pledge requires a R1,000 donation and no sleeping at the shelter is required.
“We are all so excited at the shelter to be able to host this event, and that includes all the dogs, cats, horses, and donkeys too,” the society said.
Funding raised will go towards their veterinary expenses (medication, vaccinations, parasite treatments, surgeries, sterilisations), as well as a shelter upgrade.
A portion of the funding raised will also go towards the vital needs of the ECHCU's horses and donkeys.
AWS PE helps over 2,300 animals per year needing medical assistance, shelter and care.
For more information, contact AWS PE on 041-366-1660 or email fundraising@awspe.co.za
HeraldLIVE
A sleepover with a difference, all in the name of charity
Animal Welfare Society invites everyone to ‘Cuddle Up for a Cause’
Image: SUPPLIED
It is the most magical night of the year for cats and dogs still looking for their fur-ever homes as they get to cuddle with animal lovers — and even get a smooch or two in the kissing booth.
The annual event, to raise funds for Animal Welfare Society (AWS) Port Elizabeth, will take place on November 4, and this year it will be a virtual sleepover instead of in an enclosure as in previous years.
The society said everyone was invited to join their special “Cuddle Up for a Cause” Christmas Sleepover Launch Party, which is open to the public from 4pm onwards at the AWS shelter in Victoria Drive, Walmer.
Bring along your camping chairs and an entrance donation for the furry friends to enjoy live music and entertainment.
Delicious comfort foods (including a traditional braai), coffee and beverages, will be on sale, as well as a variety of stalls to peruse.
Crackling braai fires will create a festive atmosphere under the stars, and the opportunity to cuddle with the shelter cats, dogs and the Eastern Cape Horse Care Unit horses and donkeys with an added Kissing Booth.
This year, participants can enjoy the Sleepover Launch Party at the shelter and then return home to their furry family to participate in the Virtual Sleepover.
With the Virtual Sleepover, you to take part in the comfort of your own home, no matter where you are.
The Virtual Sleepover participant entry is a minimum donation of R250 per family, but it doesn’t have to stop there.
Participants are encouraged to find sponsors and to challenge other friends and families to do the same.
Space is unlimited for this event, and those taking part need to link up via a Zoom call from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
Register via the Animal Welfare Society Port Elizabeth Facebook page or email fundraising@awspe.co.za
Sleepover participants will receive the required forms and social media information to assist in maximising sponsorship opportunities.
The Sleepover Launch party also offers a marketing opportunity where businesses are able to “Adopt A Spot” for the evening to erect signage, banners, gazebos, and stalls, and to hand out pamphlets to those present.
The “Adopt A Spot” pledge requires a R1,000 donation and no sleeping at the shelter is required.
“We are all so excited at the shelter to be able to host this event, and that includes all the dogs, cats, horses, and donkeys too,” the society said.
Funding raised will go towards their veterinary expenses (medication, vaccinations, parasite treatments, surgeries, sterilisations), as well as a shelter upgrade.
A portion of the funding raised will also go towards the vital needs of the ECHCU's horses and donkeys.
AWS PE helps over 2,300 animals per year needing medical assistance, shelter and care.
For more information, contact AWS PE on 041-366-1660 or email fundraising@awspe.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure