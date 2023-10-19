SPOTLIGHT | 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Cat Person' on screens; win a hamper

This week’s Spotlight episode looks at one of this year’s most highly anticipated films, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Legendary director Martin Scorsese brings an American crime drama to the big screen with an all-star cast. The film is based on the true story of the 1920s Osage tribe murders in Oklahoma, as greedy white men sought to claim the riches of the Native Americans’ land which housed some of the country’s largest oil deposits.

With a story told through the lens of an improbable romance between Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), the film boasts a top cast filled out by Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser.

The production marks the sixth feature film collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio and his tenth with De Niro. The film, more than three hours long, has already received widespread critical acclaim. It is now showing at cinemas and on IMAX.

At the opposite end of the genre spectrum, cinemas are showcasing Cat Person, a black comedy, this week. The movie explores the perils of modern dating, as flirty texts set the scene for a college sophomore going on a date with an older man. When real life doesn’t live up to the facade of electronic masks, things escalate quickly into something horrifying. Directed by Susanna Fogel, the film casts Emilia Jones, Nicholas Braun and Geraldine Viswanathan. It’s a bold, provocative psychological thriller in time for the countdown to Halloween later this month.

Don’t miss Spotlight’s segment on how you can enjoy the re-release of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2 and the build-up to the release of the next instalment, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, coming to cinemas, IMAX and DBox from November 17.